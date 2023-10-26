Badgers’ biggest game falls on Halloween weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A double whammy. That is what Madison police are calling this upcoming weekend as Wisconsinites celebrate both Halloween and host long-time rival Ohio State.

Thousands will pack Downtown Madison this holiday weekend as the UW-Madison football team takes on the Ohio State Buckeyes. General manager at Sconnie Bar Lucas Simon Wambach says it’s all hands on deck during home football games.

“Ohio State is always one that we have circled,” Simon-Wambach said. “A few of our staff that they just work home football games for us, and they’ve been working for us for years, on top of our regular staff. As well as all the owners on hand, you’ve got wives and sons of the owners.”

Madison police say they are feeling confident about their increased resources ahead of the busy weekend.

“We’re into crowd management, we are onto the bar scene and entertainment zone, we do this every weekend,” Captain of Madison’s central district Mike Hanson said. “So, this weekend for us… some additional staffing for the Badger game and a normal after-Badger victory type weekend for us.”

Captain Hanson also says the city doesn’t see the Halloween crowds it did 20 years ago.

“It’s definitely not as robust of a Saturday night as it has been in years past,” he said. “It’s a calmer crowd and obviously long lines at bars, but people wading into a bar are usually pretty calm and collected so we’re OK with that.”

But even with reduced crowds, Captain Hanson says people should be patient and prepare for more people being downtown than a typical weekend.

“Planning, we want you to know where you’re going to maybe park, know that it’s going to be congested for a while down here. And have patience so you’re not that person honking or peeling off or doing anything like that.”

Police and restaurant staff are also looking forward to a fun, but safe Halloweekend.

“Expecting plenty of Ohio State and Badger fans already tomorrow during the day, night and then of course Saturday. Then capping off Sunday we have a home Badger volleyball game and Packer game as well so definitely a full weekend,” Simon-Wambach said.

If you do get in trouble on game day, it’s going to cost you. According to the UW Police Department, they give out more citations and make more arrests on football game days in Madison than most other days. And the data backs it up. So far trends show tickets given out on campus and arrests have gone up since the start of the football season.

Take citations given for example. Here is a breakdown by homegame.

9/2- 8 citations issued

9/16- 20 citations issued

10/7- 30 citations issued

10-14-20 citations issued

And here is the breakdown of total arrests per home game so far.

9/2- 6 arrests

9/16- 21 arrests

10/7- 26 arrests

10/14- 28 arrests

And these citations will cost you. UWPD says a drinking ticket for someone’s first offense costs $263.50, and disorderly conduct is the same as well as possessing alcohol in the stadium. For offenses like possession of false identification, resisting/obstructing, and entering the playing surface, that will cost you more than $500.

