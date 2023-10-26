Beaver Dam man accused of bringing gun into Necedah business

Suspect charged
Suspect charged
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beaver Dam man is accused of bringing a gun into a business and fleeing from police over the weekend, according to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple arrived around 11:25 p.m. on Saturday to a business in Necedah and determined the suspect left the area. Those who were there told police what direction the man had went in after leaving the business.

Juneau Co. deputies, Mauston Police Department officers and Wisconsin State Patrol officials searched the area for the suspect and took him into custody.

The 33-year-old was taken to the Juneau Co. Jail and faces charges of operate/go armed with a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.

