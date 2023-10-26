Missing boy’s body found in Milwaukee dumpster

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) – The body of a missing five-year-old boy was found Thursday morning in a dumpster in Milwaukee, NBC-affiliate TMJ4 reported.

The Milwaukee-based news station indicated the family of Prince McCree confirmed the young boy was the child found in the dumpster located in the 5500 block of W. Vliet Street, near Hawley Road.

His body was discovered around 9 a.m. The police department had been searching for him after he was reported missing on Wednesday.

Prince McCree
Prince McCree(Milwaukee Police Department)

A Wisconsin Dept. of Justice update confirmed McCree was found deceased. The Milwaukee Police Department indicated they were now investigating his death as a homicide.

TMJ4 noted two persons of interests, a 37-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, have been taken into custody.

The body of a child was fund in Milwaukee as the search for a missing five-year-old boy...
The body of a child was fund in Milwaukee as the search for a missing five-year-old boy continues.(TMJ4)

