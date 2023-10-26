Decreasing Rain Chances

Few Showers Remain

Coldest Air Of Season

Halloween Flurries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a washout of a Thursday, the heaviest of the rain should start to push out as we wrap up the workweek. With that being said, there may be an opportunity for some dry conditions just in time for the Friday football blitz. Another weak disturbance may bring some scattered showers for the badger game this weekend. The bigger story will be the unseasonably cold conditions and coldest of the season by Halloween. This could even introduce the first flurries and snow showers of the season. Those trick-or-treating should dress appropriately and pay attention to the forecast.

What’s Coming Up...

Scattered showers tonight and mild. Near steady, or rising, temperatures into the lower 60s with a light southerly wind of 5-10 mph. Scattered showers Friday, especially before Noon. After that, decreasing clouds and afternoon temperatures falling from the 60s into the 40s by evening. Partly cloudy Friday night with colder conditions moving in. Lows around the freezing mark with patchy frost. Partly cloudy early Saturday with increasing afternoon clouds. An isolated shower possible by the evening hours with highs much cooler into the middle 40s. A few rain showers Saturday night, possibly mixing with snow at times, with lows into the middle 30s. A few rain and snow showers continue on Sunday with highs to the lower 40s.

Looking Ahead...

Even colder air arrives early next week into Halloween. Highs are expected to be in the 30s with a few snow showers possible on Halloween itself. A calmer and slow moderation in temperatures is expected by the middle of the week. Highs should rebound into the 40s, which is still below normal for early November standards.

