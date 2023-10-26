Domino’s is giving away free ‘emergency pizzas’ – here’s how to get yours

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Domino’s is offering free “emergency pizzas” to customers when they need it most.

With the new Domino’s Emergency Pizza program, members of Domino’s Rewards can get a free medium two-topping pizza to use in a pinch.

“Perhaps you burned dinner, the power went out or maybe your in-laws just dropped in without notice – whatever your emergency situation, Domino’s believes a free pizza can make anything better,” Kate Trumbull, Domino’s senior vice president – chief brand officer, said in a statement.

Introducing Domino’s Emergency Pizza: a program that offers a free medium two-topping pizza to...
Introducing Domino’s Emergency Pizza: a program that offers a free medium two-topping pizza to customers to use whenever they need it most.(Hand-out | Domino's Pizza, Inc./PR Newswire)

Rewards members can earn the emergency pizza by placing an online order of $7.99 or more now through Feb. 11, 2024. The free emergency pizza will be automatically added to the account to be redeemed later.

Domino’s said customers can then visit the “My Deals & Rewards” page in their account to redeem the emergency pizza within 30 days.

The free pizza cannot be redeemed on Oct. 31 or Dec. 31.

To sign up for Domino’s rewards, click here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
Police lights
Police: Sun Prairie 18-year-old arrested for driving 124mph
An 18-year-old Brodhead man, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County Coroner’s...
Green Co. officials identify 18-year-old man who died in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Olin Park Christmas lights only 2 weeks away
People drop off items at a Goodwill store in Janesville after the bomb squad disposes of...
Live cluster bomblet, ammunition prompted Janesville evacuations, police say
Fire spurs evacuation at Janesville apartment building
Here’s the WMTV guide to Halloween community events.
🎃 Halloween’s Here: Find trick-or-treat times and show off your costumes!
Small plane crash in Manitowoc County pond under investigation
Texas pilot killed in Manitowoc County plane crash identified