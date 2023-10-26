Texas pilot killed in Manitowoc County plane crash identified

Small plane crash in Manitowoc County pond under investigation
Small plane crash in Manitowoc County pond under investigation(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says a Texas man perished in a small-plane crash in Kossuth township.

Sheriff Dan Hartwig identified the pilot as 57-year-old Steven Walker. He was from Keller, Texas.

The sheriff’s office said Walker was the only person on the aircraft when it crashed.

Manitowoc County dispatchers received a call from the Chicago Center Air Traffic Control Center just before 10 o’clock Wednesday morning, saying a low-wing aircraft didn’t arrive at its destination. The last known location of the aircraft was in the area of the Manitowoc County Airport.

Sheriff’s deputies began a search around the airport. Thursday they found the plane submerged in a pond in a wooded area near the 3700-block of Rockwood Rd.

The NTSB says it was a Lancair 320.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), are completing an investigation into this crash.

