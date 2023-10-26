MPD: Hug attempt fails for Madison driver accused of OWI after wreck

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Sometimes a hug is all you need. But, when an allegedly intoxicated driver hits your car, that may not be enough.

That would be the lesson for a 22-year-old driver who wanted to “hug it out” with the person whose car was just hit, based on a Madison Police Dept. report. According to the MPD statement, the suspect apologized to the other driver and went for the hug.

One of the reasons for the suspect’s reported apology was the fact he tried to drive off right after the wreck, MPD pointed out. Its report indicated the crash happened around 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, near N. Sherman Ave. and Rigney Lane.

The suspect kept going, the statement continued. He ended up hitting a mailbox before smashing into a tree. At that point, according to police, he got out of the vehicle to say he was sorry.

After the hug attempt failed, the suspect turned to walk away but was quickly located by officers. He was arrested on first-offense OWI count, the report stated.

