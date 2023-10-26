I-90 Eastbound reopened near Lake Delton

LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WMTV) – All eastbound lanes have reopened along a stretch of I-90, just south of Lake Delton, the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation reported.

The lanes were closed around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday night following a crash. WisDOT’s traffic camera showed around 6:30 p.m. traffic was already backing up significantly.

No details about the crash have been released at this time.

This story is still developing. We will provide updates as they become available.

