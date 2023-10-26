Janesville events happening next weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re just a week away from November and we’re highlighting a few events you may want to get on your calendar in Janesville.

Shop the Rock Holiday Edition: Those who want to get a jump on holiday gift shopping can shop small in downtown Janesvile during this special event to enjoy shopping, food and drinks. Participating businesses are open from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. Winter Farmers Market: The Winter Farmers Market runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 4 & 18 at Uptown Janesville. Wisconsin Singers: Wisconsin Singers takes its show on the road with a Janesville performance at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Janesville Performing Arts Center. Janesville Jets: Janesville Jets hockey season is underway! Fans can come support the team at 7 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays, Nov. 10&11, 24&25.

