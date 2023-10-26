MPD: Victim in late-night Madison shooting likely targeted

Officers learned about the shooting around 9:30 p.m. when the man showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, MPD said.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man who arrived at a Madison hospital late Wednesday night suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was likely targeted, the Madison Police Department determined.

According to its report, officers learned about the shooting around 9:30 p.m. when the man showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD’s investigation has since revealed the shooting happened outdoors, in the 1700 block of Moorland Road, which is near William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park.

One person was taken to a hospital after a weapons violation Wednesday night on Madison’s south...
One person was taken to a hospital after a weapons violation Wednesday night on Madison’s south side, police reported.(NBC15)

While officers and detectives suspect the shooting was targeted, they have not released any information about a potential suspect, nor did they indicate that anyone has been taken into custody in relation with the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing and is being handled by MPD’s violent crime unit.

Officer cleared the scene around midnight.

