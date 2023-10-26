Nearly 9 in 10 overdose deaths this year are fentanyl-related, Rock Co. reveals

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – Nearly nine in ten overdose deaths in Rock Co. so far this year have been linked to fentanyl, the county health dept. revealed as it rolled out its updated overdose dashboard.

The Rock Co. Health Dept. noted those deaths are often the results of the fentanyl being mixed with other drugs, particularly cocaine, which has seen its own increase in recent years.

“As the dashboard demonstrates, the most recent rise in overdose deaths was driven by the increase of fentanyl in the drug supply,” RCHD wrote in its announcement.

Screenshot of Rock County Health Dept. Dashboard, taken on Oct. 26, 2023. (Rock Co. Health Dept.)

According to its numbers, fentanyl has been involved in 89% of the overdose deaths in 2023, which is up approximately 20% over last year’s percentage. Compared to 2015, the percentage of fentanyl-related deaths jumped over eleven-fold, from the eight percent it was just eight years ago.

The dashboard breaks down overdose trends in Rock Co. along several factors including overall deaths – which have more than doubled since 2015 – to the number of opioids being prescribed – which is down nearly 40 percent in that time. The tracker also includes real-time tracking that shows monthly spikes, ambulance data, as well as the racial disparities of overdose deaths. That last table shows that overdose deaths have quadrupled in the county’s Black or African American community.

Health officials noted they were able to create and maintain the upgraded dashboard through a grant with the National Association of City and County Health Officers. They explained the changes were made to provide an “easy-to-understand format” that local agencies could use to track changes and respond to trends.

Screenshot of Rock County Health Dept. Dashboard, taken on Oct. 26, 2023. (Rock Co. Health Dept.)

They also set up two public events where the community is invited to come learn more about what data are available and what people can learn from the numbers. The events will be:

• November 2: Fentanyl Townhall and NARCAN training held at the Beloit Public Library, 6-7 p.m.

• December 5: ACEs and Opioids - A public awareness and education opportunity held at Mercyhealth Trauma Preparedness Center, 6-7:30 p.m.

