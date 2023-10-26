Rain Continues Today and Tonight

A rainy, but mild day

Rain ends Friday

A cold Halloween forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have wet weather in the forecast today, tonight and into tomorrow. A slow moving frontal boundary located to the west and northwest of here will slowly make its way toward the state of Wisconsin. The pace of the front will pick up a little bit during the day tomorrow. It is expected to make its way across south central Wisconsin through the late morning and midday hours on Friday.

What’s Coming Up...

Once the front moves through the winds will shift to northwesterly and cooler air will begin to fill in behind it. High temperatures today are expected to reach the middle 60s. Tonight’s overnight lows will stay in the lower 60s.

Tomorrow we will have highs in the 60s during the morning with falling temperatures in the afternoon. With drier air filling in behind the front, some sunshine will return by tomorrow afternoon. Lots of sun is on the way for Saturday as well. Temperatures are really going to struggle.

Looking Ahead...

During the weekend we will have highs on Saturday reaching the middle 40s with lower 40s for high temperatures on Sunday. Even cooler air will fill in for next week. I Monday and Tuesday highs only reach the 30s. That will be setting us up for a very chilly Halloween with forecast high temperatures in the 30s and windchills in the 20s throughout the day and into the night.

