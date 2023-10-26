Rock Co. Sheriff warns about jury duty scam

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about phony phone calls being made around the county by scammers who are posing as law enforcement officers.

In a statement, it indicated the scammers claimed to be with the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office and were trying to convince people that they missed jury duty.

In one case, the caller told the intended victim that the person missed their jury duty date and needed to pay a $500 cash bond, or they would be jailed for 72 hours, the Sheriff’s Office explained. The caller also insisted that the victim pay through the Cash App and tried to get the victim to give personal information.

The Janesville Police Dept. also alerted the Sheriff’s Office to a similar call. In this instance, the scammer claimed to be Sgt. Greg Westness and he gave a similar tale about the victim having missed a non-existent jury duty summons. Like the first case, the caller tried demanding $500 and threatened jail time if the intended victim did not pay up.

The Sheriff’s Office used its warning to remind the public that it will never demand a cash bond over the phone. It also asked people to let their friends and families know these kinds of hoaxes are going around.

Anyone who receives a call like this is urged to call the Rock Co. Communications Center at 608-757-2244.

