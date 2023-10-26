Search for Melissa Trumpy hits two-year mark

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) – The search for a missing Monticello woman reached the two-year mark, as authorities hold out hope they can solve the mystery of Melissa Trumpy’s disappearance.

No one has seen or heard from Trumpy since the night of October 26, 2021, when she was in Monroe. The Carroll Co. (Illinois) Sheriff’s Office previously indicated investigators believe she left from Monroe to visit her boyfriend, Derek Hammer, in Shannon, Illinois.

The search for Trumpy began the day after her disappearance when her boyfriend, Derek Hammer, was taken into custody by the department for unrelated outstanding warrants in Green County, Wisconsin.

The sheriff’s office noted in 2022 that multiple law enforcement agencies and volunteer groups have been involved in the search for Trumpy since her disappearance. These departments include the Illinois State Police, FBI, Federal Fish and Wildlife Police and Green County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin.

“Between all these agencies, we’ve had thousands of man hours into this, we’re still continuing to search for her,” said Lt. Bradley Curtis of the Stephenson County (Illinois) Sheriff’s Office. “Still continuing to follow up on leads, we’ve been working with the family’s search group to as of late, lot of really good people with that too, and we’re going to find her.”

Melissa’s mom, Denise Gilbertson says life is different without hearing or seeing her daughter.

“It’s a very emotional day,” Gilbertson said. “Of course, we still hope and pray for her to be found and to come home to us.”

Gilbertson says her grandkids struggle without their mother.

“They are living their lives day-to-day, just like we are without her in it,” Gilbertson said.

On the two-year mark of her disappearance, the Green Co. Sheriff’s Office said its investigation remains active. It also reminded everyone of a $5,000 reward for information that helps them close the case. Tips can be submitted to Green Co. Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-422-7463 or online at greencountycrimestoppers.com.

“It was a good time to remind people that Melissa is still missing and perhaps stimulate information that perhaps hasn’t come in before this,” Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said.

Dozens of search warrants have been conducted and multiple subpoenas have been ordered, the Carroll Co. Sheriff’s Office explained. Searches have taken place in the air, on the ground, in water and with the use of K-9 units.

Trumpy is described as 5′10″ tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has long blonde hair and blue eyes.

