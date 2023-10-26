This week’s Pet of the Week is all about raising Cane
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – This week’s pet of the week’s name may remind some of a Batman villain, but this Cane is less a masked brute than a friendly, happy, snuggler.
The five-year-old English Bulldog loved sitting next to Tim, with doggie arm strewn across Tim’s lap, throughout his time on NBC15 News New at 11, occasionally looking up at him to say ‘hi’ (and, maybe, get some more pets!).
“He is a sweet, lovable goofball who runs like a baby hippo to greet you and be your best friend,” his shelter wrote on his bio.
He is available at Underdog Pet Rescue. Anyone who wants a loving dog, can apply here.
