This week’s Pet of the Week is all about raising Cane

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – This week’s pet of the week’s name may remind some of a Batman villain, but this Cane is less a masked brute than a friendly, happy, snuggler.

The five-year-old English Bulldog loved sitting next to Tim, with doggie arm strewn across Tim’s lap, throughout his time on NBC15 News New at 11, occasionally looking up at him to say ‘hi’ (and, maybe, get some more pets!).

“He is a sweet, lovable goofball who runs like a baby hippo to greet you and be your best friend,” his shelter wrote on his bio.

This week's Pet of the Week is Cane. The 5-year-old English Bulldog is available at Underdog Pet Rescue.
This week's Pet of the Week is Cane. The 5-year-old English Bulldog is available at Underdog Pet Rescue.

He is available at Underdog Pet Rescue. Anyone who wants a loving dog, can apply here.

