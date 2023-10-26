Tomah coach sentenced for having sexual contact with student

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A power-lifting coach with the Tomah Area School District is sentenced for having sexual contact with a 17-year-old student.

Court records show 27-year-old Kaitlyn Sankey plead guilty to a charge of sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older.

Oct. 25, 2023, court records show Sankey is sentenced to 2 years probation and is not to have contact with the victim or the victim’s home.

According to the initial press release from the Tomah Police Department, Tomah High School and the Tomah Police Department were informed about a coach having sexual contact with a student, which led to an investigation by the police and the administration of the school district. Police then recommended charges.

