TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Making their community safer, that’s one goal for the Town of Beloit as they rebuild a new fire station and town hall.

The Town of Beloit Board approved the $7.6 million project and plans to start demolition on the old Fire Station 2 within the next few weeks. Then, according to Town of Beloit Administrator Tim Wellnitz, the town will replace the old building with a bigger and better station.

Fire Station 2 has been empty since 2020.

Wellnitz said Fire Station 2′s replacement will be closer to where their population is growing, have more garage space and better sleeping conditions for firefighters.

Town of Beloit building new Fire Station and Town Hall

”When it comes to fire and EMS service, you need to be close to your citizens and spread apart in separate areas so you can cover the most area and get to citizens as quick as possible,” he said. ”This is where are largest growth is happening.”

Wellnitz said proximity could make a big difference when firefighters respond to an emergency.

”I think there’s always a concern,” he said. “People want to make sure that they have good response times and we’re able to provide a good level of service now. This will just enhance it even more.”

The new station will also double as the town hall.

Town of Beloit Clerk Karry Devault said this will provide more space for voters on busy election days and provide town services for people living nearby.

”It’s important to us and it’s important to them because they don’t have to travel as far,” she said. “The new space will open it up more for more people to be in the building to do their absentee voting. We’ll have more counterspace with work windows.”

She said voting at the current town hall, located in a shared space with Fire Station 1, was crowded during recent elections.

”Once COVID hit, we had way more absentee voters than we’ve ever had before,” she said.

The new town hall will provide more conference room space for town meetings.

”Town staff have kind of been in cramped and temporary quarters for about five years now,” Wellnitz said. “So, this will provide us with an opportunity to add an addition to this fire station structure to give town staff the space that they need to function, operate and have the town board operate as well.”

The town received a $7.6 million grant from the State of Wisconsin to pay for the project, which Wellnitz said means tax payers will not see an increase as a result of the new building.

Under the grant conditions, Wellnitz said the project has to be completed by January 1, 2024.

