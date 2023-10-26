Vehicle that was in the shop for months gets stolen, Madison police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A man who dropped off his vehicle at a Madison dealership months ago awoke Wednesday morning to an alert indicating it was now in another city, the city’s police department reported.

After seeing the GPS alert on his phone, the man reached out the dealership, which is located in the 1400 block of Stoughton Rd., and was told his keys were missing, the Madison Police Dept. statement continued.

Officers tracked the vehicle down and found it in Rock Co., MPD stated. At the time of its report, they were in the process of bringing the vehicle back to Madison.

The report indicated the vehicle was in the shop for warranty repairs. MPD continues to investigate the theft, but no arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.