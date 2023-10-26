Village Diaper Bank celebrates distributing its 3-millionth diaper

The Village Diaper Bank is celebrating a big milestone- distributing its three-millionth diaper.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Village Diaper Bank is celebrating a big milestone- distributing its three-millionth diaper.

The diaper bank distributes 130,000 diapers each month to organizations who provide the highly needed item to families across our area.

“It’s a stressful period of life, and so to be able to again provide them with a basic necessity in diapers for their little ones, you do that times 3 million, I think it’s pretty safe to say you’ve impacted the lives of moms and dads in our area and probably allowed several of them- many of them - to keep their sanity,” said Diaper Bank Board Member Casey FitzRandolph.

The level of diaper insecurity is increasing for families nationwide. The National Diaper Bank Network found that 47% of families cannot afford diapers, an increase of 14 percentage points since 2010.

The Village Diaper Bank partners with 25 agencies across Dane, Green, Jefferson and Columbia counties to address the growing need.

To celebrate, the Village Diaper Bank is encouraging people to “Go Navy for Babies.” All you have to do is wear navy and share a picture on social media with #gonavyforbabies and #enddiaperneed.

NBC15 is a proud partner of the Village Diaper Bank.

