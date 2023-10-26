Wisconsin officials name suspect, police officer involved in fatal Watertown shooting

State officials identified Thursday both the officer involved in shooting and killing a suspect in Watertown last week and the suspect himself.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - State officials identified Thursday both the officer involved in shooting and killing a suspect in Watertown last week and the suspect himself.

Watertown Police Department Officer James Simon shot Justin Whitten, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

Simon has nine years of law enforcement experience and was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, which is agency policy. DCI noted Simon and another officer were wearing body cameras at the time and had squad cameras.

The DOJ previously reported the Watertown Police Department was investigating property damage around 11:15 a.m. last Wednesday at an apartment. The 30-year-old suspect left the apartment before police arrived and was later spotted in a parking lot on Tower Road.

Police presence in Watertown at Luther Preparatory School
Police presence in Watertown at Luther Preparatory School(NBC15)

The suspect allegedly turned toward officials with a gun and the DOJ said at least one officer fired.

Officials attempted to save the suspect’s life, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Active Police presence in Watertown
Active Police presence in Watertown(NBC15)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
Police lights
Police: Sun Prairie 18-year-old arrested for driving 124mph
An 18-year-old Brodhead man, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County Coroner’s...
Green Co. officials identify 18-year-old man who died in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Olin Park Christmas lights only 2 weeks away
People drop off items at a Goodwill store in Janesville after the bomb squad disposes of...
Live cluster bomblet, ammunition prompted Janesville evacuations, police say
Fire spurs evacuation at Janesville apartment building
Here’s the WMTV guide to Halloween community events.
🎃 Halloween’s Here: Find trick-or-treat times and show off your costumes!
Small plane crash in Manitowoc County pond under investigation
Texas pilot killed in Manitowoc County plane crash identified