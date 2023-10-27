Columbia Co. meth distributor sentenced

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Rockford man was sent to federal prison after he was arrested twice in Columbia Co. and law enforcement seized nearly a pound of meth.

Vincent Phillips, 52, was arrested in February with over half a pound of meth prepared for distribution, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said.

The DOJ says he was charged and later released on bond.

Phillips was arrested the second time after an informant told police he was selling drugs again in Baraboo, officials said.

Using the informant, police bought 50g of meth from Phillips three separate times, before arresting him the third time, the DOJ explained. The arrest came in April.

During the arrest, police found nearly half a pound of meth and 38g of cocaine in Phillips’ vehicle, along with thousands of dollars, at least some of which came from selling drugs.

The DOJ added that in 2002, Phillips was convicted in Illinois for an armed bank robbery.

Judge William Conley said Phillips’ sentence of 90 months comes from his “lengthy criminal history,” saying he has spent most of his life in and out of prison, which has done little to stop his criminal behavior.

Phillips pleaded guilty in July to charges of possessing with intent to distribute and distributing 50g or more of methamphetamine. After his current sentence, Phillips will face 5 years of supervised release.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.