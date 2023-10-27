Drug Take Back Day is Saturday; Search here for your nearest location

Wisconsin leads the nation in drugs taken back on Drug Takeback Day
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites wanting to take advantage of spring cleaning may want to check to see if their medicine cabinets need clearing out.

National Drug Take Back Day is happening Saturday, October 28, with Attorney General Josh Kaul noting that more than 150 events are planned across the state and over 280 law enforcement agencies are participating. Wisconsinites who have unwanted or unused medications can drop them off at a Drug Take Back location near them to dispose of them in a safe way.

Last November and in April, Wisconsin led the country when it comes to the amount of drugs turned in during those Drug Take Back events.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice reminded people that they should never dispose of unused or expired medications by flushing them or pouring them down the drain. To find a Drug Take Back location, visit the Department of Health Services’ website.

The DOJ also added guidelines for what can and cannot be dropped off:

  • Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices (batteries removed).
  • Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
Police lights
Police: Sun Prairie 18-year-old arrested for driving 124mph
An 18-year-old Brodhead man, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County Coroner’s...
Green Co. officials identify 18-year-old man who died in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Olin Park Christmas lights only 2 weeks away
People drop off items at a Goodwill store in Janesville after the bomb squad disposes of...
Live cluster bomblet, ammunition prompted Janesville evacuations, police say
Fire spurs evacuation at Janesville apartment building
Here’s the WMTV guide to Halloween community events.
🎃 Halloween’s Here: Find trick-or-treat times and show off your costumes!
Small plane crash in Manitowoc County pond under investigation
Texas pilot killed in Manitowoc County plane crash identified