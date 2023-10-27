Drug Take Back Day is Saturday; Search here for your nearest location

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites wanting to take advantage of spring cleaning may want to check to see if their medicine cabinets need clearing out.

National Drug Take Back Day is happening Saturday, October 28, with Attorney General Josh Kaul noting that more than 150 events are planned across the state and over 280 law enforcement agencies are participating. Wisconsinites who have unwanted or unused medications can drop them off at a Drug Take Back location near them to dispose of them in a safe way.

Last November and in April, Wisconsin led the country when it comes to the amount of drugs turned in during those Drug Take Back events.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice reminded people that they should never dispose of unused or expired medications by flushing them or pouring them down the drain. To find a Drug Take Back location, visit the Department of Health Services’ website.

The DOJ also added guidelines for what can and cannot be dropped off:

Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices (batteries removed).

Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers.

