Elliot’s Little Library brings books to Wisconsin hospitals

A little library at SSM Health-St. Mary's Hospital is helping parents of premature babies bond with their parents.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One Wisconsin family understands the potential struggle of connecting with your premature baby.

To help other families going through the same thing, Ryan and Katie Victory started “Elliot’s Little Library,” a nonprofit organization that donates books to NICUs across Wisconsin.

The parents say one of the things that helped was reading to their son Elliot in the NICU when he was born 15 weeks premature. It’s something that was recommended to them to bond with their son during his time there.

Elliot's Little Library
Elliot's Little Library(NBC15)

“Even though they may not be able to make sounds, they may not be able to interact with you, they’re hearing that voice, it’s soothing to them,” Ryan says. “And honestly, it’s soothing to the parents, because it brings a sense of normalcy into a time that’s anything other than normal.”

On Thursday, the Victory family dropped off more than 400 books to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Elliot, now a healthy elementary student, joined his parents for the delivery.

Elliot's Little Library
Elliot's Little Library(NBC15)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
Police lights
Police: Sun Prairie 18-year-old arrested for driving 124mph
An 18-year-old Brodhead man, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County Coroner’s...
Green Co. officials identify 18-year-old man who died in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Olin Park Christmas lights only 2 weeks away
People drop off items at a Goodwill store in Janesville after the bomb squad disposes of...
Live cluster bomblet, ammunition prompted Janesville evacuations, police say
Fire spurs evacuation at Janesville apartment building
Here’s the WMTV guide to Halloween community events.
🎃 Halloween’s Here: Find trick-or-treat times and show off your costumes!
Small plane crash in Manitowoc County pond under investigation
Texas pilot killed in Manitowoc County plane crash identified