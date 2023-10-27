Elliot’s Little Library brings books to Wisconsin hospitals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One Wisconsin family understands the potential struggle of connecting with your premature baby.

To help other families going through the same thing, Ryan and Katie Victory started “Elliot’s Little Library,” a nonprofit organization that donates books to NICUs across Wisconsin.

The parents say one of the things that helped was reading to their son Elliot in the NICU when he was born 15 weeks premature. It’s something that was recommended to them to bond with their son during his time there.

“Even though they may not be able to make sounds, they may not be able to interact with you, they’re hearing that voice, it’s soothing to them,” Ryan says. “And honestly, it’s soothing to the parents, because it brings a sense of normalcy into a time that’s anything other than normal.”

On Thursday, the Victory family dropped off more than 400 books to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Elliot, now a healthy elementary student, joined his parents for the delivery.

