Farmers ‘pleasantly surprised’ by harvest after dry summer

BROOKLYN, Wis. (WMTV) - Farmers across the Midwest are breathing a sigh of relief this fall, with crops looking stronger than expected following a hot and dry summer.

Farmer and CEO of agricultural cooperative ‘Insight FS’ Ben Huber says farmers saw a lot of stressed corn and soybean fields throughout the growing season.

“That July/August time frame and corn and you see these corn plants that are really kind of rolled up, their leaves are rolled up and they’re kind of got a weird gray looking color to them,” Huber said. “It gives you a kind of a weird, like sick feeling in your stomach that says, ‘come on, little guy, hold on through the challenging time that you’re about to experience.’”

This year’s crops pleasantly surprising many farmers.

“When we checked the cornfields, we were really surprised at how well the corn and all the ears were filled and a really nice corn crop considering the lack of moisture we had most of the summer,” Owner of ‘Ourway Cattle Company’ Corey Lien said.

Lien reflecting on a few rainfalls that kept the harvest going this year.

“We were pretty dry in 2021 for a couple months, 2022 we were actually wet in the spring, and I think our corn this year is actually gonna be better than last year even though it was a lot drier just because of different conditions.”

Both farmers crediting ever-changing agricultural technology for the stronger than expected harvest.

“I think that’s something the evolution of technology and agriculture, whether it be management, technology, planting or harvesting, technology or seed genetics in the improvements that we’re making with tolerating the environment that mother nature throws at us as farmers and agriculturalists,” Huber said.

Huber also attributing an optimistic outlook.

“When you put all those components of genetics and management technology together, with what I would really call the continuous positivity of the farmer. I think when you combine those things together and have an optimistic outlook of what’s gonna materialize in your field... we’re really seeing those fruits of that labor payoff for sure.”

The wet conditions the Midwest has seen the past couple of weeks will make the rest of the harvest more difficult. Both Huber and Lien say they are hoping for sunny, dry days as they finish up their jobs.

