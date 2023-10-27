Fire spurs evacuation at Janesville apartment building

The seven-story building where the fire occurred.
Firefighters responded to a fire on the fourth floor of a building in the 200 block of N. Main St., on Oct. 27, 2023.(WMTV-TV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – Residents of a Janesville apartment complex needed to evacuate Friday morning after a fire on one of its upper floors.

According to the Janesville Fire Department, its firefighters were alerted shortly after 9 a.m. to a fire on the fourth floor of a building in the 200 block of N. Main St. When they arrived, crews found the kitchen in one of the units ablaze.

The firefighters knocked down the flames as officers with the city’s police department aided in getting everyone outside. After the fire was under control, everyone was able to return, except for one occupant who has been displaced, the JFD statement indicated.

Investigators did not give the specific cause of the fire but noted that it was unintentional. They estimated the fire did about $10,000 in damage to the building and another $5,000 to its contents.

