FIRST ALERT DAYS: Cold Conditions Heading Toward Halloween

Showers early today

Falling temperatures this afternoon.

A cold Halloween forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A few more showers are in the forecast for today followed by much colder weather for the weekend and next week. A cold front is making its way through the region this morning. That front will head off to the east of here during the afternoon hours and cooler air will plunge in behind it. Much cooler conditions are expected for the weekend and into next week.

First Alert Days have been issued for tonight and early Saturday, Monday and Tuesday and cold conditions are expected. For much of southern Wisconsin the growing season has not come to an end, so if you want to protect some of those outdoor plant you will either need to bring them in or cover them tonight.

The Tuesday evening forecast is looking chill with falling temperatures and wind chills in the 20s. (wmtv)

What’s Coming Up...

High temperatures today will occur during the morning and will reach the mid 60s. By this afternoon temperatures will be falling into the 40s. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 40s but by Monday and Halloween Tuesday of next week, highs are only expected in the 30s.

Looking Ahead...

During the weekend we get back into some rain chances as low pressure passes by to the south of here. It does look dry for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

