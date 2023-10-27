FIRST ALERT DAYS: Winter-like Mornings Coming

Freeze Warning Saturday AM
We're looking at a long cold stretch
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
  • Wintry mix/snow Saturday night
  • Very cold mornings early next week
  • Need to bundle up for Halloween
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a day of clouds for us here in southern Wisconsin, changes to our temperatures will begin after a cold front moved through our area this afternoon. Skies will begin clearing by early evening and winds will switch around to the northwest. Overnight lows will be dropping down into the lower 30s across our eastern and central counties, and high 20s for our western counties. A first of several First Alert Days has been issued for Saturday because of those freezing temperatures.

What’s Coming Up...

We will only stay below freezing for the morning, and by noon will be making our way to the low 40s. Sunny skies on Saturday will give way to clouds that will stay with us through Sunday. Starting on Saturday afternoon a mixed bag of precipitation will be moving in, mostly to our northwest. This will include showers and possibly some snow. The models are indicating that a line of precipitation will extend from Crawford County to Green Lake County. The southeasterly part of this band will be mostly rain, while areas to the northwest look to be a wintry mix or snow. A trace to up to 1/2″ is expected overnight.

Looking Ahead...

Sunday will end our weekend cloudy and chilly with highs in the low 40s. A reinforcing push of colder air will move in for the start of the week and this is where the First Alert Days continue for Monday and Tuesday mornings. Low temperatures will reach down to the low to mid-20s. It will be a very chilly start to those two days, so make sure the kids are bundled up.

The rest of next week is looking relatively quiet, but temperatures will stay below average all the way into the weekend.

