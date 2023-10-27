Fundraising goal nearly reached for Madison Black cultural center project

The Center for Black Excellence and Culture is just $3 million short of its $36 million fundraising goal.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A soon-to-be Black cultural center in Madison is close to being debt-free.

The Center for Black Excellence and Culture is just $3 million short of its $36 million fundraising goal. The project has collected nearly $10 million since March.

The founder of the Center, Rev. Dr. Alex Gee, said he’s grateful for community donors helping his vision become a reality.

“We are showing that this community wants to do better,” Gee said. “I’m just proud to be part of this community and very proud to be leading this great team that’s building the Center for Black Excellence and Culture.”

The Center is set to highlight leadership development, entertainment and storytelling by and for members of the Black community. The facility will be located on Madison’s south side near the 700 block of Badger Road.

“We’re trying to bring up part of home to Madison so the black community can feel that here and not have to travel to other places to experience it,” Gee said.

Groundbreaking for the project is expected in the spring of 2024. Gee said he hopes to raise the remaining $3 million before then. If you are interested in donating, click here.

