Gun found at Madison East, principal says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Madison high school alerted families that two students were taken into custody Friday after one of them was allegedly caught with a handgun that investigators indicated was meant for the other individual.

School officials at Madison East High School intervened before the handoff could be made, Principal Mikki Smith explained in a letter sent to the families. She pointed out that a tip led administrators to contact the district’s Office of School Safety and the Madison Police Dept. to investigate if a student had the weapon.

“The fact that we were made aware of the potential presence of a weapon in our building is a credit to the relationships that East staff have worked so hard to build with our students,” Smith wrote.

When authorities approached the person who had the gun, the student took off but was soon caught and searched, Smith said, adding that the firearm was found. Officials also took into custody the student who was supposed to get the gun from the first suspect.

The principal pointed out that having a handgun on campus is a crime. She also noted the offense also results in a recommendation for expulsion.

Smith went on to thank students and staff for working to keep their school safe and trying to prevent problems before they start.

“The mutual trust that has been developed over time, coupled with a shared desire to keep our building and community safe, played an invaluable role in our arriving at a good outcome,” she continued.

The letter also reminded families that if they believe their students need support, they should contact someone on the school’s student services team, or reach out to her directly.

