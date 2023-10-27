Live cluster bomblet, ammunition prompted Janesville evacuations, police say

According to a JPD alert sent around 11 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Holiday Drive after a suspicious device was discovered.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A live cluster bomblet found among donations to a Goodwill store in Janesville spurred an evacuation Friday morning that spanned several square blocks, the police department explained in an update.

People had been asked to clear out of businesses between the Woodman’s Food Market and Dick’s Sporting Goods around 10 a.m. Everyone else was asked to avoid that part of town while police investigated a suspicious device that was discovered.

Around 11 a.m., JPD sent an alert asking people to stay away. In its update, the police dept. expressed its appreciation to everyone in the stores for safely evacuating and helping their response to the situation go more smoothly.

Goodwill Donation Drive-Thru
People drop off items at a Goodwill store in Janesville after the bomb squad disposes of ammunition and a possible explosive device found among donations, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.(WMTV-TV/Curt Lenz)

Dane Co. Bomb Squad technicians were called to the scene to assist and, shortly before 1 p.m., the all clear was given. JPD had noted in its earlier update that there were no known threats to the community. See the map below of the region that was covered by the police department’s avoid the area notice.

The Janesville Police Department released this map showing the area that people are asked to...
The Janesville Police Department released this map showing the area that people are asked to avoid after a suspicious package, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.(Janesville Police Dept.)

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

