Olin Park Christmas lights only 2 weeks away

Holiday Fantasy in Lights show opens in 2022.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With Halloween just around the corner, the holidays are not that far away.

The annual Holiday Fantasy in Lights show, held every year at Olin Park, is only two weeks away.

This year marks the 35th year of the light show. Local organizations of all kinds sponsor displays for a unique drive through show celebrating everything holidays.

The show returns Nov. 11 and is open every night from dusk until dawn. The show is free, with a suggested donation at the exit.

