Rockford nurse makes Halloween costumes for NICU babies

The babies got a chance to show off their costumes!
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A nurse at Mercyhealth in Rockford made sure even the hospital’s smallest residents can celebrate Halloween.

Nurse Joann Gorsline made more than 52 costumes for NICU babies at Mercyhealth, including a pumpkin, a mouse, Cookie Monster, and multiple princesses.

“I think this is special because a lot of times for the babies in the NICU, Halloween is their first holiday. Having a costume that they can use in the hospital gives them some sort of normalcy,” Gorsline said.

The hospital says this is Gorsline’s 8th year making costumes.

