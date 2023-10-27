Scary fun events this weekend

Check out all the things going on as Halloween approaches.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s a lot going on this Halloweekend, so here’s a few events you won’t want to miss.

1. Innovation

Madison Ballet’s production “Innovation” runs this weekend starting Thursday, as well as next weekend.

The show features five premiere works that aim to innovate what ballet means for new audiences while preserving what it means to old audiences, Artistic Director Ja’ Malik said.

Times and tickets can be found online.

2. Sensory Friendly Halloween

The Madison Children’s Museum is hosting a Halloween event all can enjoy.

Friday from 4:30 to 7 p.m., the museum is hosting a sensory friendly Halloween for children on the Autism spectrum, Destination Madison’s Sarah Warner explained.

The event is free but requires pre-registration. More information can be found online.

3. Good Neighbor Day

The International Crane Foundation in Baraboo is lowering their admission rates to just one non-perishable food item this Saturday.

Good Neighbor Day runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the foundation. Anyone can see 15 different types of cranes with a donation of a non-perishable food item.

There are all sorts of fun educational activities at the foundation throughout the day, so check their website for more info.

4. Hilldale-O-Ween

All of Hilldale is participating in some Halloween fun this weekend.

Stores throughout the shopping center are holding different features and events for the whole family. Favorite characters will be strolling the grounds, Petphoria is holding a pet costume contest, there’s a scavenger hunt, Wildewood is handing out candy to kids in costume, and more!

The fun runs from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For a full list of events, check the Hilldale website.

