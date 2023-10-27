Three arrested when guns found at Madison East, MPD says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three students were arrested and two guns were recovered at Madison East High School on Friday, MPD reported.

MPD says the incident began when a photo circulated online showing an East student with a gun.

The student and two others were then approached at school around 2 p.m. One student managed to get outside, but was arrested on school grounds.

The student, a 16-year-old, had gotten rid of a loaded gun while running, police say. He was arrested for having a concealed weapon, having a gun on school grounds, and resisting.

The other two students resisted, and a 17-year-old injured an officer before being arrested. MPD explained another loaded gun was found in his backpack. Police also found THC.

Another 16-year-old tried to keep the backpack away from police, and was arrested for resisting.

MPD notes there were no injuries, and other students were safe in classrooms.

The 17-year-old was arrested for having a gun on school grounds, having a concealed weapon, having THC with plans to distribute it while armed and within 1,000 feet of school grounds, drug paraphernalia, and resisting causing injury to an officer.

The 17-year-old was taken to the Dane Co. Jail, while the 16-year-olds were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

