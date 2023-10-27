Three arrested when guns found at Madison East, MPD says

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three students were arrested and two guns were recovered at Madison East High School on Friday, MPD reported.

MPD says the incident began when a photo circulated online showing an East student with a gun.

The student and two others were then approached at school around 2 p.m. One student managed to get outside, but was arrested on school grounds.

The student, a 16-year-old, had gotten rid of a loaded gun while running, police say. He was arrested for having a concealed weapon, having a gun on school grounds, and resisting.

The other two students resisted, and a 17-year-old injured an officer before being arrested. MPD explained another loaded gun was found in his backpack. Police also found THC.

Another 16-year-old tried to keep the backpack away from police, and was arrested for resisting.

MPD notes there were no injuries, and other students were safe in classrooms.

The 17-year-old was arrested for having a gun on school grounds, having a concealed weapon, having THC with plans to distribute it while armed and within 1,000 feet of school grounds, drug paraphernalia, and resisting causing injury to an officer.

The 17-year-old was taken to the Dane Co. Jail, while the 16-year-olds were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
Police lights
Police: Sun Prairie 18-year-old arrested for driving 124mph
An 18-year-old Brodhead man, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County Coroner’s...
Green Co. officials identify 18-year-old man who died in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Farmers ‘pleasantly surprised’ by harvest after dry summer
School buses
MMSD interim superintendent addresses school start, end time changes amid bus delays
Lowest of the season
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Winter-like Mornings Coming
We're looking at a long cold stretch
First Alert Days