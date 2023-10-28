Bear attacks security guard inside Colorado hotel

Security cameras at a Colorado hotel captured a bear attacking a security guard. (CPW/ST. REGIS ASPEN RESORT)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:48 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASPEN, Colo. (CNN) - A security guard in Colorado is recovering after an attack by a bear.

The incident, which happened Monday night at the St. Regis Aspen Resort, was caught on camera.

People reported seeing the bear in the kitchen before the guard went to investigate.

When the security guard turned a corner, he apparently startled the bear. The bear responded by swiping the guard’s back and knocking him to the ground.

Security cameras at a Colorado hotel captured a bear attacking a security guard.
Security cameras at a Colorado hotel captured a bear attacking a security guard.

The guard managed to get away and call 911. He was hospitalized, but released Tuesday morning.

Wildlife officials tried to capture the bear Monday night, but it initially escaped. They didn’t catch up with it until early Wednesday morning.

The bear was found in a tree near a park where it was tranquilized and later euthanized, wildlife officials said.

During their search, wildlife officials said they found eight other bears moving around downtown Aspen.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
Police lights
Police: Sun Prairie 18-year-old arrested for driving 124mph
An 18-year-old Brodhead man, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County Coroner’s...
Green Co. officials identify 18-year-old man who died in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Security cameras at a Colorado hotel captured a bear attacking a security guard.
Caught on camera: Bear attacks security guard
Protesters gather at Grand Central Terminal during a rally calling for a ceasefire between...
NYC protesters demand Israeli cease-fire, at least 200 detained after filling Grand Central station
Protesters wore black T-shirts saying “Jews say cease-fire now” and “Not in our name.” (CNN)
Protests for Israeli cease-fire fill in Grand Central station
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning home run...
García’s HR in 11th, Seager’s tying shot in 9th rally Rangers past Arizona 6-5 in Series opener
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza and cuts off the territory’s communications