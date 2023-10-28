Cold weekend ahead!

Highs in the 40s this weekend

ALERT DAYS: Mon & Tue

Milder by late next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re waking up to temperatures at or below freezing across southern Wisconsin this morning, which prompted both an Alert Day from your First Alert Weather Team as well as a Freeze Warning from the National Weather Service to alert you to the end of the growing season. We’ve now lifted the Alert Day for the rest of Saturday.

We do have additional Alert Days already in place for Monday and Tuesday (Halloween), as overnight temperatures will be falling well below freezing, with wind chills in the teens as many of us are starting our days. If you’re planning on taking your kids out on Halloween night, make sure they’re bundled up under their costumes!

What’s Coming Up...

Skies will be mainly cloudy today, but we might luck out with a couple of peeks of sunshine here or there. High temperatures will stay in the low 40s, with a light breeze out of the north. Since the wind will be light, at least there won’t be much of a wind chill but still plenty cool for late October. If you’re tailgating or headed to the Badger game this evening, temperatures will start around 40° at kickoff, falling to the upper 30s by the start of the fourth. Hand warmers might be your friend tonight!

Low temperatures will dip to the mid and lower 30s tonight, with mostly cloudy skies.

A small disturbance will move through Sunday morning, which could spark up a few light showers or snow flurries. This is especially closer to the Dells, but a few sprinkles or flurries could be possible in Madison. Due to how warm the ground still is, locations that see snow likely won’t see more than a dusting accumulate. Sunday afternoon should be dry and cloudy, with highs in the low 40s.

Looking Ahead...

Alert Days to start the new workweek due to the cold morning temperatures. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will remain in the 30s. Another small disturbance on Tuesday could bring a few flurries, especially during the first part of the day. Conditions should be dry and just cold for trick or treating Tuesday night.

We’ll see milder temperatures return by the end of the week. Highs will bounce back to the upper 40s and lower 50s by Thursday and Friday.

