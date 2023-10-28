Dane Co. deputies sport pink patches for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hot pink trim to baby pink letters, Dane County deputies wear a special patch on their uniforms during breast cancer awareness month. Officers show support for cancer survivors, loved ones and friends.

Joan Kamholz was planning for retirement in 2007 when she learned she had breast cancer. She says she noticed the lump in her breast when she was hugging a friend. Now, Kamholz shares her experience with others through her non-profit organization.

“Justice For A Cure had pink patches made for Dane County and the department came on big time and supported it,” Kamholz said. Justice For A Cure is the organization former Dane County deputy and breast cancer survivor created to educate her law enforcement friends and family on the disease.

Justice For A Cure (WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)

Realizing the power of support, she pitched the idea of deputies wearing pink patches for those battling cancer. She learned about the Pink Patch Project at a conference.

“I went back to the sheriff and I said, we don’t do enough to get involved with the community as law enforcement to do our share in raising funds and supporting cancer,” Kamholz said.

In October of 2019 the pink patches tradition was born in Dane County.

“I’m so happy that they keep doing it and show their support and you see more and more agencies coming on board in the state of Wisconsin,” she said.

Now 15 years in remission, the patches stitch the storyline of Kamholz’s breast cancer journey.

“First it started with a lumpectomy and then we went back and there was still more tissue that was cancer,” Kamholz said. “Then I had to make a choice, try chemo or radiation. But I chose just to have the breast removed. I just wanted that part that was bad out.”

She mentions many women’s voices are not heard when talking about health concerns --including her own. Her purpose with the pink patches is to remind women to speak up.

“If your healthcare provider said no, it’s just something else and they blow you off, then you need to find another provider that will see you,” she said. “Don’t put things off because early detection is your best protection.”

Another time you might see deputies wearing these patches are on World Cancer Day, which is every February 4th.

