Frigid Beginning To The Week

20s will be the start to our workweek
Freezing string of temperatures for much of southern Wisconsin
Freezing string of temperatures for much of southern Wisconsin(NBC15)
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
  • Wintry mix possible through Sunday am
  • Cold and sun for Monday
  • Possible wintry mix for Trick or Treaters
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re wondering why we didn’t get as cold as expected this morning, here is what happened. Yesterday we had posted a First Alert Day for Saturday morning, as well as the National Weather Service issued freeze warnings for much of our area. Temperatures were forecasted to drop down into the lower 30s and upper 20s. But that didn’t happen. Instead, all of our low morning temperatures in our area reported anywhere between 33-38 degrees.

After the cold front pushed through yesterday, temperatures were dropping quickly. Then by about 10 pm, they began stalling in the upper 30s. We had expected that the clouds over our area would clear, helping to cool us to continue to cool down, but the clouds stayed in place, acting as a blanket.

What’s Coming Up...

Clouds will continue to stay with us for the rest of Saturday and into Sunday and the winds will stay from the north and relatively light. What we will be watching is the potential of precipitation in our area later today and overnight. Even with just less than 12 hours before the precipitation is expected to be in our northern counties, the models are still having discrepancies with each other. What we will likely see is the possibility of some lighter rain for many of us, but no real accumulation. Then in our northwestern counties, we will see times of flurries and a possible dusting. Most of this activity will be out of here by mid morning on Sunday.

Looking Ahead...

We still have our First Alert Days issued for Monday and Tuesday for colder temperatures. Monday is looking to be a sunnier day beginning with temperatures in the mid 20s and topping out in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be chilly as well with an increase in clouds and the potential of some wintry mix during the day or even some flurries. So, for some of us that could mean a few snowflakes when you send the kids out for Trick or Treat. By Thursday we will start to trend up on our temperatures slowly with highs back into the upper 40s and low 50s.

