Hundreds celebrate life of long-time DeForest drama teacher

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloved English and drama instructor with the DeForest Area School District Jan Williams was honored Saturday. The 70-year-old passed away last week after over 33 years of teaching.

Hundreds of former students, colleagues, and loved ones congregated at DeForest Area High School’s Performing Arts Center for Williams’ celebration of life. People shared laughs and tears with one another, remembering the cherished educator.

“I think it’s a testimony to Jan’s legacy that even in her absence literally the show is going on,” School & Community Relations Coordinator for DeForest Area School District Kathy Williams said. “She was definitely a safe space to land for a lot of students and students who maybe otherwise often times wouldn’t find a place to connect.”

Williams retired from the school in 2019 but continued to play a role. Loved ones say she was known for her strong personality, kind heart, and witch cackle.

“The best witch cackle ever, which she used to scare the kids a little bit but then it was really entertaining,” Williams’ colleague for over 20 years Kate Boyce said. “She did so much for this community and when you do extracurriculars like drama you get to know kids on a very different level, and it just has been an amazing experience to work with her and be part of her life.”

People say despite her tough exterior, Williams’ theatre was a place of comfort for many DeForest students.

“She could put on the meanest, scariest persona and be the kindest, gentlest human all at the same time,” current director of the DeForest Area High School Performing Art’s Center Brett Price said.

Price was Williams’ student before becoming her co-worker, taking over as director in 2009.

“Finished my degree and came right back. They had an opening for a technical director to be Jan’s assistant and started directing with Jan,” Prince said. “It’s been very important to me that we continue all of the traditions, we’ll continue to do all of the same things we’ve always done. The life will live on.”

The high school’s drama club is raising funds to have Jan’s name engraved on two seats at American Players Theatre. Loved ones say the theatre was one of Williams’ happy places, and she never experienced a show alone.

Once they reach their goal, Prince says money donated will go toward the ‘Janis Williams Memorial Scholarship,’ that was established at the high school. Checks can be mailed to: DeForest Area High School, Attn: Janis Williams Memorial, 815 Jefferson Street, DeForest, WI 53532.

