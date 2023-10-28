MPD: Man arrested for pointing gun at officer

By Abigail Leavins
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man intentionally pointed a rifle at an officer in Madison’s north side Thursday night, according to a release from MPD.

The officer was in a marked squad car on the 1800 block of Northport Dr.

Around 10:40 p.m., the man pointed the firearm at the officer. The man was arrested and taken to Dane County Jail.

Officials did not say if there was a fight, nor if anyone was hurt. It was also not clear if the man owned the firearm.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
Police lights
Police: Sun Prairie 18-year-old arrested for driving 124mph
An 18-year-old Brodhead man, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County Coroner’s...
Green Co. officials identify 18-year-old man who died in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Dane County pink patches
Dane Co. deputies sport pink patches for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Three arrested when guns found at Madison East, MPD says
Farmers ‘pleasantly surprised’ by harvest after dry summer
School buses
MMSD interim superintendent addresses school start, end time changes amid bus delays
Lowest of the season
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Winter-like Mornings Coming