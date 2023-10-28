MPD: Man arrested for pointing gun at officer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man intentionally pointed a rifle at an officer in Madison’s north side Thursday night, according to a release from MPD.

The officer was in a marked squad car on the 1800 block of Northport Dr.

Around 10:40 p.m., the man pointed the firearm at the officer. The man was arrested and taken to Dane County Jail.

Officials did not say if there was a fight, nor if anyone was hurt. It was also not clear if the man owned the firearm.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.