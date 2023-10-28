NBC Sports to host tailgate ahead of Badger game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC Sports is coming to Madison to celebrate the Badger football game against Ohio State Saturday night.

They are hosting a tailgate party in UW Madison’s Engineering Mall, opening at 3 p.m.

With NBC Sports, Big Ten Yards will provide fan activation, including a live DJ, swag giveaways, a face paint section, temporary tattoos and custom photo opportunities.

The Badger game will then begin at 6:30 p.m. against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

