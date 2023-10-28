Wisconsin welcomes no. 3 Ohio State under the lights

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Badgers and the no. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will play on NBC15 at 6:30 on Saturday.

The Buckeyes have won the last nine meetings. The last time the Badgers beat the Buckeyes was also the last time they beat a top-3 ranked team, in 2010 at Camp Randall.

Junior running back Braelon Allen is second in the conference in yards per game at 100.6, just one of two players to average more than 100 yards per game. He has rushed for eight touchdowns this season. Two weeks against Iowa, Allen surpassed the 3,000 rushing yard mark. He is the 14th Badger to reach this mile stone.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke made his first college start last week in Wisconsin’s come-from-behind win over Illinois on the road. The Mississippi State transfer was 21/41 for 240 yards, two touchdown, and no interceptions.

Ohio State junior quarterback Kyle McCord is averaging 276.71 passing yards per game, the most in the Big Ten. As a whole, Ohio State’s offense ranks third in the conference in scoring per game at 33.7, first in yards per game at 431.9 and passing offense at 304.9 yards per game, fourth in passing touchdowns at 14, and second in offensive efficiency.

