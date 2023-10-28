Wisconsin welcomes no. 3 Ohio State under the lights

Braelon Allen dodging a defender while rushing.
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Madison, Wis. Iowa won 15-6.(Andy Manis | AP Photo/Andy Manis)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Badgers and the no. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will play on NBC15 at 6:30 on Saturday.

The Buckeyes have won the last nine meetings. The last time the Badgers beat the Buckeyes was also the last time they beat a top-3 ranked team, in 2010 at Camp Randall.

Junior running back Braelon Allen is second in the conference in yards per game at 100.6, just one of two players to average more than 100 yards per game. He has rushed for eight touchdowns this season. Two weeks against Iowa, Allen surpassed the 3,000 rushing yard mark. He is the 14th Badger to reach this mile stone.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke made his first college start last week in Wisconsin’s come-from-behind win over Illinois on the road. The Mississippi State transfer was 21/41 for 240 yards, two touchdown, and no interceptions.

Ohio State junior quarterback Kyle McCord is averaging 276.71 passing yards per game, the most in the Big Ten. As a whole, Ohio State’s offense ranks third in the conference in scoring per game at 33.7, first in yards per game at 431.9 and passing offense at 304.9 yards per game, fourth in passing touchdowns at 14, and second in offensive efficiency.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Police lights
Police: Sun Prairie 18-year-old arrested for driving 124mph
An 18-year-old Brodhead man, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County Coroner’s...
Green Co. officials identify 18-year-old man who died in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Wisconsin women's head coach Marisa Moseley speaks during Big Ten NCAA college basketball Media...
Moseley looks to boost scoring total in year three
Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke (18) against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college...
Locke, Badgers prep for highly-talented Buckeye defense
Wisconsin men's hockey beats Augustana in Hastings' first game as head coach.
Hastings reflects on Badgers-Gophers rivalry ahead of series
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard speaks during Big Ten NCAA college basketball Media Days...
Badgers, with 92% of scoring back, believe experience and depth should help them contend in Big Ten