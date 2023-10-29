20-year-old dies after two motorcycles crash along I-39

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old male from Cottage Grove is dead after two motorcycles clipped each other along I-39 Saturday afternoon, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

The two motorcycles were heading southbound on I-39 just after 3:30 p.m. When the two motorcycles approached the exit for US-12/18, the motorists hit each other causing both of them to fall off the shoulder of the road.

The 20-year-old driver sustained serious injuries. Authorities tried to perform life-saving measures, but he later died on scene.

The other driver, a 21-year-old from Sun Prairie, had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.