20-year-old dies after two motorcycles crash along I-39
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old male from Cottage Grove is dead after two motorcycles clipped each other along I-39 Saturday afternoon, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.
The two motorcycles were heading southbound on I-39 just after 3:30 p.m. When the two motorcycles approached the exit for US-12/18, the motorists hit each other causing both of them to fall off the shoulder of the road.
The 20-year-old driver sustained serious injuries. Authorities tried to perform life-saving measures, but he later died on scene.
The other driver, a 21-year-old from Sun Prairie, had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.