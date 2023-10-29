20-year-old dies after two motorcycles crash along I-39

Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.
Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.(AP)
By Tyler Peters
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old male from Cottage Grove is dead after two motorcycles clipped each other along I-39 Saturday afternoon, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

The two motorcycles were heading southbound on I-39 just after 3:30 p.m. When the two motorcycles approached the exit for US-12/18, the motorists hit each other causing both of them to fall off the shoulder of the road.

The 20-year-old driver sustained serious injuries. Authorities tried to perform life-saving measures, but he later died on scene.

The other driver, a 21-year-old from Sun Prairie, had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Police lights
Police: Sun Prairie 18-year-old arrested for driving 124mph
An 18-year-old Brodhead man, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County Coroner’s...
Green Co. officials identify 18-year-old man who died in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Hundreds celebrate life of long-time DeForest drama teacher
Freezing string of temperatures for much of southern Wisconsin
Frigid Beginning To The Week
Camp Randall Stripe-Out
NBC Sports to host tailgate ahead of Badger game
Madison Police Department squad car
MPD: Man arrested for pointing gun at officer