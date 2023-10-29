ALERT DAYS: Cold temps Monday & Tuesday

First Alert Days: wind chills in the teens

Accumulating snow possible Tuesday

Milder end to week

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ve issued First Alert Days for Monday and Tuesday as the coldest conditions of the season so far will be greeting us when we wake up. The next few nights, overnight lows will be dropping to the mid and lower 20s causing wind chills to be in the teens on both Monday and Tuesday mornings.

You may want to use some free time today to pull out the winter jackets, hats, and mittens that you may not have needed yet this fall. If you have a child trick or treating Tuesday night, you’ll want to find some ways to layer up their costume as wind chills will be in the low 20s and upper teens Tuesday evening. You might want to put that snow brush back in your car as well, as we have the chance for some accumulating snow on Halloween as well!

What’s Coming Up...

A weak wave of energy is passing through this morning, which could spark up a few stray showers or flurries before noon. Most of today will be dry and just cloudy. Temperatures will be similar to yesterday, with highs in the low 40s and upper 30s.

Clouds will begin to clear overnight, which will allow temperatures to plummet to the mid-20s by Monday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning overnight (since many of us didn’t hit freezing Friday night), which will likely end the growing season.

Skies will be mainly sunny on Monday but temperatures will stay cool. Highs will struggle to reach 40° and wind chills will likely top off in the upper 20s in the afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest.

Looking Ahead...

Halloween is looking cold and confidence that we’ll see our first snow of the season is increasing! A small system will quickly move in from Canada, bringing scattered snow during the morning. Since the ground is still warm, accumulation will likely be less than an inch however this could still cause a slow morning commute. I would plan to give yourself some extra time on the roads Tuesday morning.

The second half of Tuesday should be dry but cold, with highs in the mid-30s. Temperatures will gradually warm through the week, and highs will approach 50° by Friday. The next system for us to watch will be Saturday, which could bring a mix of rain and snow.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.