Costumed dogs and owners parade through Madison park

(Monroe Street Madison)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s not only the kids who get to have fun on Halloween... furry friends had a chance to take center stage in Madison during a ‘Dog Costume Parade.’

The fifth annual parade was held on Monroe Street Sunday. Dogs and their owners dressed up in costume before parading around Wingra Park, eventually making their way to MadCat for some doggie goodie bags.

“I mean it’s hard to walk through a whole mass of costumed dogs and not just be super happy and have a lot of fun,” co-owner Cheryl Balazs said. “And the dogs are super excited too and get to smell everyone and say hi all to all their friends and it’s really fun.”

Balazs says Monroe Street is the perfect spot to host the dog-focused parade.

“We’ve done it a a number of years,” she said. “I feel like there’s a lot of dogs who are willing to come out and get dressed up and have fun with us,” she said.

Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Dane County Humane Society.

