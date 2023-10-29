Freeze Warning Starts Sunday Evening

Sunny skies come back for Monday

Snow could bring some accumulation on Tuesday

Trick or Treat will be very chilly

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today was a rather gray day with overcast skies and temperatures that were confined from the mid to upper 30s. There were a few passing snow showers for our northern counties, but any accumulation would have been minimal. Clouds will pull away this evening, leaving us with clear skies overnight, and that will help to set us up for falling temperatures into the morning with a freeze warning beginning tonight through tomorrow morning.

Monday and Tuesday are First Alert Days because of our freezing temperatures. Morning lows will be anywhere from the low 20s to the mid 20s. As we move through the rest of the day, we’ll keep our sunny skies, but that won’t be enough to warm us up much. Highs will only be reaching the upper 30s and add onto that some breezy winds in the afternoon, and it will feel more like the lower 30s.

What’s Coming Up...

Starting late Monday into Tuesday, snow will be on our radar and will stay with us through late afternoon. We are expecting scattered snow showers with accumulations running anywhere from 1/2″ to possibly an inch in some local spots. Temperatures on Tuesday morning will be even lower than Monday, with temperatures dropping down into the low 20s.

Looking Ahead...

And of course, Tuesday is Trick or Treat for many communities in the area. By the time the kids start out, we are probably going to be in the lower 30s with gusty winds. The wind chill will feel more like it is in the 20s through much of the time as the temperatures drop, so layer the kids up before they head out.

