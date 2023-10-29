Packers trail Vikings at halftime; penalties dominate game

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - In the Green Bay Packers’ first home game in nearly a month, the Green and Gold trail the Minnesota Vikings 10-0 at halftime.

Penalties were a problem for Green Bay. At the end of the first quarter, the Packers had nearly three times as many penalty yards (44) as they did total offensive yards (15.) They finished the half with eight penalties for 69 yards.

Minnesota running back Cam Akers opened the scoring with 1:34 left in the first quarter. A six yard run capped off a seven play, 77 yard drive that ate up 4:33. This was Minnesota’s first rushing touchdown of the year. The Packers had two defensive penalties on the drive.

The Packers only have 98 yards of total offense. Quarterback Jordan Love is 10/15 for 70 yards. Running back Aaron Jones has 21 rushing yards, while running back A.J. Dillion leads the team in receiving yards at 25.

Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins is 11/16 for 144 yards. Receiver Jordan Addison has five catches for 56 yards.

