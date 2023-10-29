Person recovering in hospital after fight in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a fight on Madison’s west side Sunday morning.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a fight involving a knife.

The police department was called just before 5 a.m. for a disturbance.

They responded to the 2300 block of Allied Dr. shortly after.

Police say while they are investigating the incident, MPD’s violent crime unit will not respond.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.