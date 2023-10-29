Person recovering in hospital after fight in Madison

Madison police are investigating an early morning knife fight on the city's south side.
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a fight on Madison’s west side Sunday morning.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a fight involving a knife.

The police department was called just before 5 a.m. for a disturbance.

They responded to the 2300 block of Allied Dr. shortly after.

Police say while they are investigating the incident, MPD’s violent crime unit will not respond.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Police lights
Police: Sun Prairie 18-year-old arrested for driving 124mph
An 18-year-old Brodhead man, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County Coroner’s...
Green Co. officials identify 18-year-old man who died in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.
20-year-old dies after two motorcycles crash along I-39
Hundreds celebrate life of long-time DeForest drama teacher
Freezing string of temperatures for much of southern Wisconsin
Frigid Beginning To The Week
Camp Randall Stripe-Out
NBC Sports to host tailgate ahead of Badger game