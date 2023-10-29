Police say shooting at Chicago house party leaves 15 people injured, including 2 critically

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police said at least 15 people were injured, two of them critically, after a gunman fired shots into a crowd at a Halloween party early Sunday.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at a gathering on the city’s West Side, police said. The gunman allegedly fled, but authorities took him into custody nearby. A handgun was also recovered.

No charges have been filed yet.

The two people severely injured, a 26-year-old woman and 48-year-old man, were taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The other 13 victims ranged in age from 26 to 53. Police said six women and nine men were shot. They were all listed in good condition at various local hospitals, according to police.

