‘Trunk or Treat:’ Halloween-themed cars fill Verona church parking lot

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Trunk, or treat? A church in Dane County hosted their annual event Sunday, what organizers call a safe way for younger kids to trick or treat in the community.

Cars lined the parking lot of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church’s Verona location, each vehicle with a different Halloween-themed trunk or car.

Participants walked around observing the holiday decorations while picking up candy along the way.

Pastor of community partnerships with Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Dara Schuller-Hanson says their community has hosted the event for over ten years.

“It’s a great way to introduce yourselves as a church to the community and just say, ‘Here we are, we’re here for you and we’re a safe and fun place to be.’”

Schuller-Hanson says each year, new, creative decorations are put on display.

“Every trunk gets to decorate in a different style or theme and so we’ve had everything from Harry Potter, to scary movies, to all kinds of stuff.”

She added the celebration is a safer way for younger kids to trick or treat because families can avoid busy roads and moving cars.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.