‘Trunk or Treat:’ Halloween-themed cars fill Verona church parking lot

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Trunk, or treat? A church in Dane County hosted their annual event Sunday, what organizers call a safe way for younger kids to trick or treat in the community.

Cars lined the parking lot of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church’s Verona location, each vehicle with a different Halloween-themed trunk or car.

Participants walked around observing the holiday decorations while picking up candy along the way.

Pastor of community partnerships with Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Dara Schuller-Hanson says their community has hosted the event for over ten years.

“It’s a great way to introduce yourselves as a church to the community and just say, ‘Here we are, we’re here for you and we’re a safe and fun place to be.’”

Schuller-Hanson says each year, new, creative decorations are put on display.

“Every trunk gets to decorate in a different style or theme and so we’ve had everything from Harry Potter, to scary movies, to all kinds of stuff.”

She added the celebration is a safer way for younger kids to trick or treat because families can avoid busy roads and moving cars.

